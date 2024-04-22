Significant Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 46,182 United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000. United States Cellular accounts for 1.4% of Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.05% of United States Cellular at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the third quarter valued at about $51,753,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the third quarter valued at about $23,433,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 101.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after buying an additional 365,863 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the third quarter valued at about $11,395,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 289.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 186,183 shares during the last quarter. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.20. 72,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,073. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.55. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $48.47.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.18 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

