Significant Wealth Partners LLC Invests $4.27 Million in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,015,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,000. Nordic American Tankers makes up 3.1% of Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.49% of Nordic American Tankers at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 783.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 484,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 429,396 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 662,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 351,216 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $846,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,047,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after acquiring an additional 152,166 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 308.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 139,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NAT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.73. 1,239,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,979. The company has a market cap of $778.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of -0.10. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $59.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 37.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 102.13%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

