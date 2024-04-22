Significant Wealth Partners LLC Invests $886,000 in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 163,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GUT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 459.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 432,608 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 94,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000.

GUT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 103,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,618. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $7.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

