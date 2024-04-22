Significant Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of Saratoga Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAR remained flat at $22.95 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,326. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $28.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $313.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 150.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.75 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Saratoga Investment Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

