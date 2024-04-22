Significant Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 62,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000. Coterra Energy makes up about 1.2% of Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $932,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 47.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 75.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth $501,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 135.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 51,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.47.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,207,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,851,032. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.39. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

