Significant Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 39,090 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000. Sabine Royalty Trust comprises about 1.9% of Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,085 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

SBR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,017. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $79.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average is $63.30. The firm has a market cap of $929.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The energy company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,059.66% and a net margin of 96.20%. The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5355 per share. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.88%.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

(Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.