Significant Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $665,000 Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 34.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 303.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 186.9% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 310,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after buying an additional 202,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.67. 1,222,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,155. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.06. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $54.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.29 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 52.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.