Significant Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,079 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRO. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,682,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Frontline by 6,022.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 502,682 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 494,472 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Frontline by 17.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,114,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after acquiring an additional 163,804 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth $2,881,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth $2,777,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of FRO stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94. Frontline plc has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.06.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $415.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.36 million. Frontline had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 26.00%. Frontline’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

