Significant Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 105,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.92% of MV Oil Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in MV Oil Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MVO traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $9.55. 37,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,132. The firm has a market cap of $109.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.80. MV Oil Trust has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48.

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.82%. MV Oil Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.80%.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

