Significant Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.6% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.43.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,585,478. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $298.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 227.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

