Significant Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dollar General by 48.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.08.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DG stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.60. 1,069,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.54. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.