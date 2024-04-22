Significant Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter valued at about $549,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 36,839.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 45,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 45,312 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 208,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 84,767 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period.

Shares of VRIG traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $25.06. 164,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,968. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1304 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

