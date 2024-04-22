Significant Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Clorox by 64.5% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.19. 528,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,475. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.94. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.63.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

