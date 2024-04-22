Significant Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 143,415 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,516,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,225,000 after buying an additional 47,964 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE HIX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.33. 193,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,502. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.58%.

(Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.