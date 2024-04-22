Significant Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 143,415 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,516,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,225,000 after buying an additional 47,964 shares during the last quarter.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE HIX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.33. 193,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,502. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
