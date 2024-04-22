Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Down to $3.57

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.57, but opened at $3.36. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 1,747,093 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $615.27 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.21.
Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $58.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.
