Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Down to $3.57

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.57, but opened at $3.36. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 1,747,093 shares trading hands.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $615.27 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $58.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

About Silvercorp Metals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 36,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.