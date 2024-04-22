SingularityNET 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.26 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $987.23 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011616 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,027.95 or 0.99934036 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011139 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009195 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.00102242 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,094,972.1533692 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.00693636 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $109,036,762.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.