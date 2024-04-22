SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $72.55

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.55 and last traded at $73.08, with a volume of 38061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.53 and a 200-day moving average of $106.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). SiTime had a negative net margin of 55.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $42.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,945,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $330,780. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 479.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

