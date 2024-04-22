SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.50

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.50 and last traded at $71.46, with a volume of 242129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

SkyWest Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.41 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SkyWest

In related news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $133,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SkyWest



SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

