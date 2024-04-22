Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $95.00

Smartspace Software plc (LON:SMRT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.10), with a volume of 113762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,466.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.22.

Smartspace Software plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells workplace software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: SwipedOn and Space Connect. It offers software as a service meeting room booking, visitor management, and desk management software products, as well as analytics.

