Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Up to $11.16

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.16, but opened at $11.53. Snap shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 9,458,310 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently commented on SNAP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $207,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 474,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,582.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $207,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 474,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,582.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $26,862.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 493,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 470,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,091.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL acquired a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Snap by 10.0% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Snap by 7.6% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 191,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
