Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 383338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Sokoman Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.

Sokoman Minerals Company Profile

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and iron deposits. Its flagship project includes Moosehead gold project that consists of 98 claims covering an area of 2,450 hectares located in north-central Newfoundland, Canada.

