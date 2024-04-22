Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.04.

SWN opened at $7.29 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80,088 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

