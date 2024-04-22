S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Lowered to $442.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $460.00 to $442.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $462.00.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Stock Down 0.2 %

S&P Global stock opened at $412.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $338.92 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $424.73 and its 200 day moving average is $416.36. The company has a market capitalization of $132.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.