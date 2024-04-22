SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Stake Lifted by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 3.3% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $15,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILS. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auour Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 40,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BILS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.28. 209,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,427. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.89 and a 52-week high of $99.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.23.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.