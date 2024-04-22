SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Sold by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $180,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $246,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,653. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $49.63 and a 1 year high of $64.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.44.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

