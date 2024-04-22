SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Roble Belko & Company Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 3.3% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $17,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SDY traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.72. 216,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,422. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.45. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $131.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

