SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $127.11. 54,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,225. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $131.67.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.