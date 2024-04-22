SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 207.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3,228.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 272,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 263,968 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 19,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of KRE stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,329,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,844,450. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $54.47. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.