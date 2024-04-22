Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $325.00 at Benchmark

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPOT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.24.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $275.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.94 and a 200-day moving average of $214.97. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $128.67 and a 12-month high of $313.16. The firm has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after buying an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Spotify Technology by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,015,000 after purchasing an additional 523,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,305 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

