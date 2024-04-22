Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

SPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.57.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average is $56.88. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 41.25% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares in the company, valued at $22,983,066.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $333,928.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 209,375 shares in the company, valued at $12,485,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,636 shares in the company, valued at $22,983,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,200 shares of company stock worth $8,171,958. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sprout Social by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 105.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sprout Social by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

