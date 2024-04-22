Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on SFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $1,978,591.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,414.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 5,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $329,851.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,349.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $1,978,591.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,414.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,852 shares of company stock worth $10,032,745 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,629,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,021,000 after purchasing an additional 112,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,709 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 614.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,039,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,241 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.