Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.11.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $89.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average of $90.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $73.87 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -155.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.9% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 4,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 9,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.3% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

