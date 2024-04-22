State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 508,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in State Street were worth $39,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.51. 1,680,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,269. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.53. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $79.90.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

