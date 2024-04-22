Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0418 on Major Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Status has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $162.25 million and $3.84 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011659 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,427.57 or 0.99973522 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 23,432.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000984 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011018 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009137 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00103225 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,437,479 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,437,479.3323436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04143082 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $3,610,234.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

