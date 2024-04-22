Steem 1-Day Volume Hits $4.84 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $129.92 million and $4.84 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,445.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $514.91 or 0.00774943 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00129084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008652 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00042641 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.88 or 0.00184940 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00051113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00109238 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 460,360,315 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

