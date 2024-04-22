Stephens Consulting LLC Acquires 126 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 532.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,456. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $131.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

