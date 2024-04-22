Stephens Consulting LLC Buys 567 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.5% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,370,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,737,918. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average is $46.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

