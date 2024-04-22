Stephens Consulting LLC Decreases Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Stephens Consulting LLC cut its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6,027.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,740,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,368 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1,392.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 911,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,561,000 after buying an additional 850,731 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 23.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,054,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,205,000 after acquiring an additional 570,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 172.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 855,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,431,000 after acquiring an additional 540,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 10,084.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 436,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after acquiring an additional 431,830 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,424,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CMS. Wolfe Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

