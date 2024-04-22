Stephens Consulting LLC Has $43,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stephens Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $446,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,358 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,311,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $279,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,973 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,678,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,170,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,603,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Comcast by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,689,476 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $207,931,000 after buying an additional 1,227,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Stock Up 0.8 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.57. 24,367,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,709,240. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.