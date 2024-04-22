Stephens Consulting LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stephens Consulting LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.50. 821,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,702. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

