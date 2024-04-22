Stephens Consulting LLC Makes New $72,000 Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,572 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 600,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,373,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,594,000 after purchasing an additional 421,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,869,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.64. 373,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,062. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $110.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.10 and a 200 day moving average of $102.59.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

