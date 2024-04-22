Stephens Consulting LLC Purchases 1,471 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises 1.1% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Newton One Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS ESGV traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.24. 267,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.81. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

