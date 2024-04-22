Stephens Consulting LLC Purchases 8,982 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 2.6% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVDE. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.91. 204,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,025. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.28.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

