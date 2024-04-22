Stephens Consulting LLC Purchases New Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 405,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 40,215 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1,633.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,936,000 after buying an additional 1,203,933 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,980,000 after buying an additional 967,009 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 146,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 25,771 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,549,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on COLB. Raymond James cut Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens lowered Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 160,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,315,111.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron James Deer bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $38,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $711,942. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

