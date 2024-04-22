Stephens Consulting LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Stephens Consulting LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMB. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 155,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,338. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.