Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 461 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stephens Consulting LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,069,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,217. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

