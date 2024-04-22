Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target to C$6.00

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$6.11.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

TSE:OLA opened at C$5.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.56. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$6.52.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$85.70 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orla Mining will post 0.1629163 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$27,931.55. In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$27,931.55. Also, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total transaction of C$124,362.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,735 shares of company stock worth $158,170. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

