Stifel Nicolaus Raises Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$13.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cormark lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price target on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.22.

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$11.03 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$5.81 and a one year high of C$11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.58.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6699029 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$8,302,496.78. In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$8,302,496.78. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$137,356.34. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 751,914 shares of company stock worth $8,529,853. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

