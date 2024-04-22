Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 22nd (AAPL, ABT, ACCD, ACM, ADNT, ALV, AMN, AMPS, AMRC, APA)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 22nd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $141.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $107.00 to $116.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $37.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $129.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $88.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $10.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $37.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $109.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ATI (NYSE:ATI) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $56.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $175.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $253.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $260.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $226.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $190.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $16.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $65.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $7.00 to $6.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $109.00 to $112.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $51.00 to $49.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $4.50 to $4.25. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $62.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $133.00 to $154.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $120.00 to $130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $350.00 to $360.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $82.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $33.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $36.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $66.00 to $69.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $52.00 to $65.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $121.00 to $149.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $147.00 to $157.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $147.00 to $155.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $32.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $225.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $248.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $212.00 to $245.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $90.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $40.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $275.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $175.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $41.00 to $44.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $156.00 to $164.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $23.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $26.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $64.00 to $60.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $82.00 to $96.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $179.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $84.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $575.00 to $555.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $69.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $71.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $28.00 to $31.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $236.00 to $238.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $250.00 to $220.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $71.00 to $76.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $252.00 to $243.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $229.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $5.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $79.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $21.00 to $15.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NU (NYSE:NU) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $22.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its target price raised by Chardan Capital from $4.00 to $5.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $70.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $47.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $175.00 to $182.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $172.00 to $171.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target cut by Argus from $139.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $163.00 to $140.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $149.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $164.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $167.00 to $164.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $156.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $16.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $23.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $246.00 to $278.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $6.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $430.00 to $465.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $34.00 to $36.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $133.00 to $124.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $63.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $64.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $47.00. Evercore ISI currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $62.00 to $65.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $315.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $300.00 to $330.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $165.00 to $250.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $80.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $7.00 to $7.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $26.00 to $30.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $76.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $66.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $60.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $8.50. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $2.75 to $2.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $145.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $9.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $85.00 to $78.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $79.00 to $74.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $76.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $80.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $62.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $117.00 to $112.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

