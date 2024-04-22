Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 22nd (AAPL, ABT, ACCD, ACM, ADNT, ALV, AMN, AMPS, AMRC, APA)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2024

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 22nd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $141.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $107.00 to $116.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $37.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $129.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $88.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $10.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $37.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $109.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ATI (NYSE:ATI) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $56.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $175.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $253.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $260.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $226.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $190.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $16.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $65.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $7.00 to $6.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $109.00 to $112.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $51.00 to $49.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $4.50 to $4.25. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $62.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $133.00 to $154.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $120.00 to $130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $350.00 to $360.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $82.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $33.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $36.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $66.00 to $69.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $52.00 to $65.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $121.00 to $149.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $147.00 to $157.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $147.00 to $155.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $32.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $225.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $248.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $212.00 to $245.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $90.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $40.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $275.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $175.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $41.00 to $44.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $156.00 to $164.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $23.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $26.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $64.00 to $60.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $82.00 to $96.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $179.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $84.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $575.00 to $555.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $69.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $71.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $28.00 to $31.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $236.00 to $238.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $250.00 to $220.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $71.00 to $76.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $252.00 to $243.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $229.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $5.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $79.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $21.00 to $15.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NU (NYSE:NU) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $22.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its target price raised by Chardan Capital from $4.00 to $5.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $70.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $47.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $175.00 to $182.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $172.00 to $171.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target cut by Argus from $139.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $163.00 to $140.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $149.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $164.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $167.00 to $164.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $156.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $16.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $23.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $246.00 to $278.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $6.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $430.00 to $465.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $34.00 to $36.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $133.00 to $124.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $63.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $64.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $47.00. Evercore ISI currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $62.00 to $65.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $315.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $300.00 to $330.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $165.00 to $250.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $80.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $7.00 to $7.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $26.00 to $30.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $76.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $66.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $60.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $8.50. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $2.75 to $2.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $145.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $9.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $85.00 to $78.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $79.00 to $74.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $76.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $80.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $62.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $117.00 to $112.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

