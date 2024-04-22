Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bancorp accounts for about 2.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned 4.36% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $65,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 58.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Stock Yards Bancorp stock remained flat at $45.29 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,069. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $53.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average is $46.10.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stock Yards Bancorp

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.